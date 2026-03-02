Hundreds Of Nashik Pilgrims Performing Umrah Are Safe But Stranded In Makkah Due To Flight Suspensions

Hundreds Of Nashik Pilgrims Performing Umrah Safe But Stranded In Makkah Due To Flight Suspensions | Sourced

Nashik: As tension escalates in the Middle East between Israel, the United States, and Iran, the impact is being felt worldwide. Pilgrims who travelled to Makkah for Umrah during the holy month of Ramzan have also been affected. According to available information, due to the suspension of international flight services, hundreds of Muslim pilgrims from Nashik and Dhule districts are currently stranded in Makkah. However, the Disaster Management Department has confirmed that all of them are safe.



Every year during Ramadan, a large number of pilgrims travel to Makkah to perform Umrah, which holds special religious significance during this holy month. Naturally, the number of pilgrims this year was also considerable. As per preliminary figures, around 1,000 pilgrims from Nashik district and approximately 1,500 from Dhule district had travelled for the ritual.

However, the sudden war-like situation in the Middle East has changed the scenario. With several international flights being cancelled by airlines, uncertainty has arisen. Pilgrims are facing difficulties regarding return tickets and visa extensions. Their return tickets were scheduled between March 2 and March 6. Due to the ongoing uncertainty about when flight services will resume, the pilgrims and their families are anxious.



According to the Disaster Management Department and travel service providers, pilgrims from Nashik, Malegaon, and Dhule are safe. They remain in communication with their families and local authorities. Reports of adverse situations in Dubai are baseless, and officials have stated that misleading videos were created using AI to spread misinformation. The Indian Embassy and the Disaster Management Department are closely monitoring the situation.



During Ramzan, nearly 500 tour operators from Maharashtra reportedly sent pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for Umrah, and the total number is said to be around one lakh, according to Pyare Khan, Chairman of the State Minorities Commission. Unlike Hajj pilgrims, whose details are officially registered with the government, there is no centralised registration system for Umrah pilgrims. Most travellers undertake the journey through private tour operators, making it difficult to determine the exact number. Khan also informed me that efforts are underway to contact all tour operators.