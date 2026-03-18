Honey Trap Gang Busted In Hingoli; Victims Blackmailed With Obscene Videos | FPJ Photo

Hingoli: The Basmath Police have busted a gang duping residents by luring them into a “honey trap” and later blackmailing them with threats of making their lewd videos viral on social media. Police arrested two members of the gang on Sunday and launched a massive manhunt for the remaining accused.

According to details, the accused targeted a 33-year-old man, a resident of Malegaon in Nanded taluka and a sanitary worker with the Nanded Waghala City Municipal Corporation (NWCMC), and a 47-year-old man from Mangalwar Peth in Basmath city. Between Oct 15, 2025, and Mar 14, 2026, the accused allegedly called them to a room and engaged in unnatural sex. They also recorded videos of the acts.

The gang members initially befriended the victims before luring them into the honey trap. They then blackmailed them for money, threatening to make the videos viral on social media. One victim paid Rs 2 lakh and the other Rs 3 lakh to the gang.

Even after receiving the money, the accused demanded more and assaulted the victims with belts, sticks and blows for not paying further amounts. Fed up with constant torture, the victims approached the police and narrated their ordeal.

Police registered a case against the accused, identified as Rishikesh Kadam, Nagesh Halbale, Chandrakant Kharate, Yadnesh Swami and two others.

Under the guidance of Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rajkumar Kendre and Police Inspector Sudhir Wagh, the police team arrested two accused and launched a manhunt to trace the others.

Police said the gang had been active for several months, and victims did not come forward earlier due to fear of defamation. Police are now investigating the entire network. Wagh appealed to victims to come forward and lodge complaints so that the accused can receive maximum punishment.