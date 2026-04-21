HIV-Affected Orphan Mothers Honoured At Baby Shower In Maharashtra’s Parbhani

Parbhani: In a touching and socially significant initiative, the Homoeopathic Academy of Research and Charities (HARC), Parbhani, organised a traditional baby shower ceremony for two HIV-affected and orphan pregnant women, Yashoda and Pallavi, recently. The event was conducted in an emotional yet celebratory atmosphere, honouring motherhood with dignity and compassion.

Both mothers were felicitated with traditional rituals and blessings. They were also provided with essential and supportive items, including sarees, dresses for their spouses, bangles, makeup kits, fruit baskets, dry fruit kits, nutritional supplements, sanitary and hygiene kits, clothes, bedsheets, and other daily necessities, offering them much-needed support.

Notably, both women were married through the efforts of the HARC. Pallavi was married to Shahaji in April 2023, while Yashoda tied the knot with Kailas in May 2025.

A highlight of the event was a powerful drama titled ‘Kali Umalatana', presented by the Bharatiya Sanskritik Mahila Mandal. The performance effectively conveyed messages on women’s health, motherhood, and social awareness.

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The programme also aimed to dispel myths surrounding HIV, emphasising that with proper medical care, children born to HIV-positive mothers can be healthy and HIV-negative.

The president of HARC, Dr Pawan Chandak, and Dr Asha Chandak took the initiative for the event. Dr Manjusha Kulkarni gave her guidance to attendees.

Several dignitaries and citizens appreciated the initiative, stressing the need for such compassionate social efforts in society.

The event stood as a powerful message of humanity, inclusion, and respect, leaving a deep impact on all those present, said Dr Pawan Chandak.