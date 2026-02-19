History Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Inspires The World, Says Gulabrao Patil In Jalgaon | Sourced

Jalgaon: “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is the breath and life of every citizen. His history is not limited to Maharashtra but serves as an inspiration to the entire world,” said Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil while lauding the ideals, vision and contributions of the Maratha warrior king.

He was speaking at the Shiv Jayanti celebration organised jointly by the district administration and the Jalgaon City Public Shiv Jayanti Festival Committee at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj District Sports Complex in Jalgaon.

Patil noted that the Public Shiv Jayanti Festival Committee has been celebrating the occasion in an inclusive manner for the past 26 years, fostering unity by bringing together people from all castes and religions. “Shiv Jayanti is not merely a festival but a message of social integration. The committee has consistently worked to spread Shivaji Maharaj’s thoughts by involving every section of society. His life continues to inspire and energise generations,” he said, while congratulating the organisers and extending Shiv Jayanti greetings to all attendees.

Textile Minister Sanjay Savkare, who also addressed the gathering, emphasised that the contributions of great leaders like Shivaji Maharaj transcend caste and religion. He highlighted that people from all communities and political backgrounds came together to celebrate the occasion in a spirit of unity.

Among those present were Mayor Deepmala Kale, MLA Suresh Bhole, Deputy Mayor Manoj Chaudhary, former minister Gulabrao Deokar, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd Chairman Ashok Jain, Additional District Collector Dr Shrimant Harkar, Superintendent of Police Dr Maheshwar Reddy, Municipal Commissioner Dnyaneshwar Dhere, along with several office-bearers and dignitaries. The programme was moderated by Public Shiv Jayanti Festival Committee coordinator Shambhu Patil.

The event commenced with dignitaries paying floral tributes to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. A grand procession followed, featuring 16 tableaux depicting significant episodes from Shivaji Maharaj’s life, 20 decorated horses carrying symbolic cradles, five camels, and the traditional Gajar police band of the tribal community.

Jalgaon city wore a festive saffron hue as 35 processions were organised across various parts of the city. The celebrations concluded with an exhibition of historical documents and weapons at Shivtirth Maidan. In the evening, a cultural programme was held at Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje Natyagriha, while painting competitions and fort-making activities organised earlier received an encouraging response from participants.