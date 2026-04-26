Historic Bhide Wada Replica Arrives In Beed To Promote Education & Equality | Sourced

Beed: A replica tableau of Bhide Wada, known as the birthplace of girls’ education in India, reached Beed on Friday morning at around 10 am. The tableau highlights the historic site where social reformers Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule started the country’s first school for girls in Pune.

The tableau will move towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk as part of a statewide awareness drive. The campaign aims to spread the message of education, equality, and social reform. It also seeks to remind people of the importance of inclusive education in today’s society.

The initiative is being led by Chhagan Bhujbal, founder-president of the Akhil Bharatiya Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad. It is supported by the organisation’s working president and former MP Sameer Bhujbal and MLA Pankaj Bhujbal. The organisers plan to take this message to villages across Maharashtra.

Organisers said the tableau is more than just a model. It is a tribute to the struggle led by the Phule couple for women’s education. They believe it will create awareness and inspire people, especially the younger generation.

A grand welcome programme has been planned in Beed. It is being organised under the guidance of Samata Parishad state general secretary Adv. Subhash Raut. District president Nikhil Shinde and city president Nitin Raut are handling local arrangements.

Leaders and members of the Shiv–Phule–Shahu–Ambedkar movement have urged citizens to attend the event in large numbers. They said the arrival of the tableau is a historic moment for the city and an opportunity to honour the legacy of social reform and education.