CM Devendra Fadnavis To Inaugurate Maharashtra's First CBSE Zilla Parishad School In Pune's Khanavdi On Mahatma Phule Jayanti | File Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate the state’s first CBSE Zilla Parishad (ZP) school on April 11 in Pune’s Khanavdi village. It is the ancestral village of social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, and the inauguration will be held on the occasion of the bicentenary year of his birth anniversary.

Inspired by the legacy of Mahatma Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule, who were the pioneers of girls’ education in the country, the school is named Jyoti-Savitri Zilla Parishad School.

The school is being operated by a non-profit organisation Christel House India and is providing free education to 260 underprivileged students who have already been admitted this year from pre-primary to Class 2.

Pune ZP CEO Gajanan Patil said a 12-acre plot has been provided to the Zilla Parishad by the state government. He added that both residential and non-residential formats of the school have been approved.

From the next academic year, a residential school will be started from Class 6, where accommodation will be provided to 40 students. However, these admissions will be on the basis of merit, and fees will be charged, Patil said.

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He further stated that the school will offer digital education along with laboratories, a library and sports facilities. Students will be provided breakfast, meals, uniforms, clothing and transportation. The school will have classes from pre-primary to Class 12, and around 2,000 students will be able to study here, he concluded.