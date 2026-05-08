Hingoli: Sengaon Observes Complete Bandh Over Lord Buddha Idol Desecration | Sourced

Hingoli: A strict bandh was observed in Sengaon city on Thursday following the desecration of a Buddha idol installed at Takshashila Buddha Vihar in the Bhim Tekdi area at Wadhona Phata in Sengaon taluka.

A complete bandh was observed in the city, with traders, shopkeepers, social organisations and residents supporting the protest, leaving the entire city deserted. The agitators demanded strict action against those responsible for the desecration.

The Buddha idol at Takshashila Buddha Vihar at Wadhona Phata was allegedly desecrated on May 2 by damaging the idol. Members of the Buddhist community and several social organisations strongly condemned the incident.

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The bandh was organised in Sengaon city to press for strict legal action against the accused. Prior permission for the bandh had been obtained from the district and police administration. The bandh remained completely successful.

The agitators submitted a memorandum to Tehsildar Sakharam Madavgade demanding the immediate arrest of the accused and strict action against them. They also urged the administration to take stern measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The delegation included Sudam Waghmare, Rahul Waghmare, Vasant Vairat, Sanjay Wakale, Pawan Jogdand, Tushar Khandare, Vinod Waghmare, Bhagwan Kamble, Kiran Gaikwad, Ramesh Bekate, Sandeep Kamble, Gajanan Kamble, Kiran Kamble, Kailash Nangare, Vijay Kamble, Akash Tanpure and others.