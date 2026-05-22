Hingoli: Nandura Devi Villagers Protest Over Irregular Water Supply | Sourced

Hingoli: The women residents of Nandura Devi village in Hingoli taluka staged a protest for water by carrying pots on their heads at the district collectorate on Thursday.

The village has not been receiving regular water supply for the past several days and is facing severe water scarcity. Villagers alleged that the supply has been disrupted due to the inferior quality of work under the Jal Jeevan Mission, which has worsened the water crisis in the village.

The women have threatened to go on a hunger strike in front of the gram panchayat from May 24 if the issue is not resolved by May 23.

Villager Sanghmitra Khandare said that the water supply scheme was sanctioned for the village under the Jal Jeevan Mission two years ago and the work was completed six months ago. However, she alleged that the contractor carried out substandard work, leading to leakages in the pipeline at several places. As a result, the village is facing severe water scarcity, and residents do not even have drinking water. Women are forced to travel long distances to fetch water.

Another villager, Seema Kamble, said that repeated complaints were made to the gram panchayat, but no action has been taken so far. She added that the sarpanch’s five-year tenure has ended, while the gram sevak rarely visits the office.

The agitators submitted a memorandum to Deputy District Collector Abhimanyu Bodhwad regarding the issue. Rekha Kamble, Vishala Kamble, Rita Dhotare, Shobha Jadhav, Asha Dhotare, Sangeeta Jadhav, Rekha Shinde, Lata Kamble, Sangeeta Kamble, and others were present.