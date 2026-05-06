Hingoli Gets Approval For 98,300 Metric Tonnes Of Fertiliser Ahead Of Kharif 2026 Season | Representational Image

Hingoli: The Agriculture Department has sanctioned 98,300 metric tonnes of fertiliser for the Hingoli district ahead of the Kharif 2026 season. Officials said the fertiliser will arrive in phases, and detailed planning has been done to ensure smooth distribution across the district.

The department has also formed flying squads in all talukas to prevent black marketing and illegal sale of fertiliser during the sowing season. Officials said the district will receive more fertiliser this year compared to last year.

Demand of 99K MT Was Submitted…

According to the Agriculture Superintendent Office, a demand for 99,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser had been submitted, considering the expected sowing requirements for the Kharif season. Out of this, 98,300 metric tonnes have been approved for the district.

Officials said the supply will reach the district in stages, and arrangements have already been made for proper allocation in every taluka. The department has also planned to maintain additional buffer stock to avoid shortages during peak demand.

Read Also UP Government Ensures Fertilizer Supply Plan To Prevent Shortages For Farmers

Reserve Stock Available…

To handle emergency situations, authorities will keep a reserve stock of 950 metric tonnes of urea and 700 metric tonnes of DAP fertiliser.

Agriculture department sources said coordination meetings are being held with fertiliser manufacturing companies, wholesale traders and retail sellers to ensure timely supply across the district. Officials said the supply chain is being strengthened so that farmers in any part of Hingoli do not face shortages during the sowing period.

The department has appealed to farmers to buy fertiliser only from authorised and registered sellers. Farmers have also been asked to collect proper receipts after every purchase.

Strict Action Will Be Taken If…

Officials said strict action will be taken if any cases of black marketing, overpricing or artificial shortage are found. Farmers have been urged to immediately report such complaints to the agriculture department.

To monitor the situation closely, two flying squads have been formed in each taluka. These teams include officers from the agriculture department and will conduct inspections at fertiliser shops and storage centres.

Authorities warned that strict action would also be taken against officers or staff members if they fail to control black marketing or irregularities during inspections.