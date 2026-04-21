Dhule: 1.12 Lakh Ton Fertiliser Allocation For Kharif Season; e-POS Sales Mandatory At Centres | File/ Representative Image

Dhule: The Agriculture Department has completed its planning to ensure the availability of fertilisers for the Kharif season of 2026. An allocation of 112,700 tons of fertilizers has been approved for Dhule district. District Superintending Agriculture Officer Suraj Jagtap and Kaveri Rajput, Agriculture Development Officer at the Zilla Parishad, have appealed to all agricultural service centres to conduct fertiliser sales exclusively through e-POS machines.



The fertilizer allocation for Dhule district for the Kharif season of 2026 comprises 51,000 tons of Urea, 6,470 tons of DAP, 4,939 tons of MOP, 19,720 tons of SSP, and 38,442 tons of Complex fertilizers. As of the end of March 2026 marking the conclusion of the previous season a stock of 46,498 tons of fertilizers was available; additionally, a fresh stock of 49,967 tons has been made available to date.





The district has a targeted buffer stock requirement of 4,900 tons for Urea and 300 tons for DAP. As of April 17, 2026, a buffer stock of 1,800 tons of Urea has been secured. The district currently possesses an adequate supply of fertilizers, and additional stocks will be made available periodically in accordance with the approved allocation. It is mandatory for farmers to purchase fertilisers through the e-POS system using their Aadhaar cards. There are a total of 530 agricultural service centres selling fertilisers in the district; as of April 16, 2026, inspections of 177 of these centres have been completed. Discrepancies were detected during the inspections of 48 of these centres; consequently, hearings will be conducted regarding these cases, following which appropriate further action will be initiated.



The district holds an adequate stock of fertilisers. Farmers are advised not to fall prey to any rumours. No individual or entity should engage in the hoarding of fertilisers; if such activity is detected, the Agriculture Department will take serious cognisance of the matter and initiate strict legal action. Furthermore, District Superintending Agriculture Officer Mr. Jagtap and Agriculture Development Officer Kaveri Rajput have urged agricultural service centers to sell urea exclusively through e-POS machines.