Hingoli: Don’t Rely Only On Tankers, Find Alternatives, Says ZP CEO Vivek Gaikwad Amid Severe Water Crisis | Sourced

Hingoli: “Several villages are facing water scarcity in Hingoli district. Hence, the authorities should not rely only on water supply through tankers, but make alternative arrangements in water-scarce villages,” directed ZP CEO Vivek Gaikwad. He was speaking during a review meeting on water scarcity and measures to be taken during the summer season at the ZP office on Friday evening.

Gaikwad clarified that water supply through tankers should be considered a last resort. Tankers should be operated only where necessary; otherwise, alternative options should be explored.

Raising concerns about the social impact of the water crisis, he said that women in the district have to walk for hours to find water. As a result, they are deprived of employment opportunities. He added that it is the administration's responsibility to ensure the availability of clean water and that all concerned departments must remain alert. Although the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme is being implemented, the water crisis has intensified in the district.

Gaikwad directed that all dried water sources should be rejuvenated under the ‘Jal Tara’ campaign. Junior engineers should personally visit villages and coordinate with sarpanchs and gramsevaks. They have been instructed to prepare maps and mark water sources within the next 15 days.

He also stressed the effective implementation of the ‘Pani Bachao’ campaign by creating public awareness. The entire plan should be executed efficiently so that villages do not face water shortages by June, he said.

Deputy CEO Samruddhi Diwane, Executive Engineer Raju Narwade, sub-divisional engineers, and junior engineers were present.