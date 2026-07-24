Hingoli: Delay In Retirement Grant Costs Anganwadi Helper's Life, Family Alleges | Representative Image

Hingoli: A retired Anganwadi helper from Tondapur village in Kalamnuri tehsil of Hingoli district died before receiving her lump-sum retirement grant. Her family has alleged that the delay in disbursing the financial assistance deprived her of timely medical treatment.

According to information received, Rukhmabai Bhurke (60) retired as an Anganwadi helper about a year and a half ago. Following her retirement, she was entitled to a lump-sum grant of ₹75,000 from the government. As per the rules, the amount should have been disbursed within three months of retirement or during the relevant financial year. However, she had not received the payment even after 18 months.

Her family said she repeatedly approached the Women and Child Welfare Department of the Zilla Parishad to obtain the grant. However, despite repeated assurances, the amount was never released.

Meanwhile, she developed a lump on her head and began undergoing treatment. The family urgently needed money for her medical expenses and had hoped to use her retirement benefits. However, the delay in receiving the grant allegedly pushed them into financial hardship.

Rukhmabai died about eight days ago. Her family alleged that had the grant been released on time, she could have received better medical treatment and her life might have been saved. They have expressed anger over the delay and held the authorities responsible.

Attempts were made to contact the concerned official, Vijay Borate, for his response, but he could not be reached as his mobile phone was switched off.