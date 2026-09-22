Hingoli: Dattatray Bharne Inspects Drought Situation At Hiwara Jatu Village | Sourced

Hingoli: State Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne inspected soybean crops and assessed the drought situation in the farmlands of Hiwara Jatu in Aundha Nagnath taluka of Hingoli district on Saturday. Following the inspection, he had a traditional meal of besan-bhakari at the farm of farmer Shankar Datarao Karhale.

A drought-like situation has emerged in Hingoli district, including Aundha Nagnath taluka. Against this backdrop, Agriculture Minister Bharne personally inspected the standing crops at Hiwara Jatu and interacted with farmers.

During the visit, farmers apprised the minister of their grievances. In response, Bharne assured them that assistance would soon be provided through various government schemes.

Rajya Sabha member Ramrao Vadkute, MLA Chandrakant (alias Raju) Navghare, Agriculture Commissioner Suresh Mandhare, Tehsildar Harish Gade, Naib Tehsildar Pravin Rishi, Block Development Officer Gopal Kalhare and Taluka Agriculture Officer Shivprasad Sanghekar were present, along with officials, departmental representatives, office-bearers and farmers.