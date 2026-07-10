'High-Level Probe Ordered Into Flyover Collapse In Nanded; Strict Action Against Those Responsible,' Says Guardian Minister Atul Save |

Nanded, July 10: The Maharashtra government has ordered a high-level technical inquiry into the collapse of a portion of the Vishnupuri flyover on the Nanded-Latur National Highway, following which strict action will be taken against those found responsible, Guardian Minister Atul Save said on Friday.

A part of the lower side structure of the flyover, located in front of Shri Guru Gobind Singhji Institute of Engineering and Technology at Vishnupuri, had collapsed suddenly on Thursday morning, prompting concerns over construction quality and structural safety.

Taking serious note of the incident, the government has directed a detailed technical investigation to ascertain whether there were any lapses in construction, use of substandard material, negligence in execution or failure on the part of any agency involved in the project.

Minister Atul Save contacted the district administration immediately after the incident and reviewed the situation. He instructed officials to accord top priority to public safety and ensure necessary measures to assess the structural stability of the flyover.

He said a team of technical experts from the Centre would arrive in Nanded from Delhi on Saturday to conduct a detailed inspection of the flyover.

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Meanwhile, Nanded Collector Rahul Kardile directed officials to temporarily suspend traffic on the flyover as a precautionary measure. Administrative officials, police personnel and concerned departments worked in coordination to clear the debris from the road with the help of excavators and restore traffic movement through an alternative route.

No casualties or major injuries were reported in the incident, averting a major tragedy. However, authorities said a comprehensive technical assessment of the entire flyover would be carried out and a detailed report submitted to the state government.

Minister Save said that no compromise would be tolerated regarding the quality of public infrastructure projects. Officials, contractors or agencies found guilty of negligence affecting public safety would face strict action based on the findings of the inquiry, he added.

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