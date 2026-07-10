Dhangar Quota Activist Begins Indefinite Fast, Stages Symbolic Funeral Pyre Protest |

Beed: In a dramatic protest demanding the implementation of Scheduled Tribe (ST) reservation for the Dhangar community, social activist Satish Marotirao Devgunde from Sonnathadi village in Majalgaon tehsil has started an indefinite hunger strike on Thursday. On the first day of his protest, he staged a symbolic demonstration by sitting on a self-made funeral pyre, drawing the attention of the local administration.

Devgunde said he had written to the Chief Minister on July 3, urging the government to fulfil its long-pending promise of implementing ST reservation for the Dhangar community. However, with no response or action from the government, he decided to launch the indefinite fast.

In his letter, Devgunde stated that the promise to implement ST reservation for the Dhangar community was made in 2014. Trusting that assurance, the community extended overwhelming political support to the government, but despite the passage of several years, the commitment remains unfulfilled, he alleged.

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As part of his protest, Devgunde sat on the symbolic funeral pyre and made an emotional appeal, saying, "Honour the promise you made; otherwise, prepare for my last rites."

The protest has created a stir in the local administration. Protesters also expressed strong resentment against the authorities, alleging that despite the unusual nature of the demonstration, senior revenue officials, including the Sub-Divisional Officer and the Tehsildar, did not visit the protest site or make any attempt to initiate dialogue with the agitator.

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