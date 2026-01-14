 High Drama Before Voting In Pune: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Vasant More Claims Silver Bowls Were Being Distributed In Katraj
High Drama Before Voting In Pune: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Vasant More Claims Silver Bowls Were Being Distributed In Katraj

Vasant More claimed that a vehicle carrying the silver bowls was intercepted, and campaign pamphlets of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Prakash Kadam, along with a voters’ list, were found inside the vehicle

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 05:10 PM IST
article-image
High Drama Before Voting In Pune: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Vasant More Claims Silver Bowls Were Being Distributed In Katraj | Video Screengrab

With just a few hours left for polling in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Election 2026, the contest has turned intensely dramatic amid a fierce political battle between Ajit Pawar’s camp and the BJP. As is often seen ahead of elections, allegations of luring voters have surfaced a day before polling, despite heightened vigilance by the police.

In a major allegation, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vasant More has claimed that silver bowls were distributed to voters under the cover of night in Pune.

According to More, the incident took place in Pune’s Katraj area, where a large number of silver bowls were allegedly transported into Ward No. 40 on Wednesday evening.

More claimed that a vehicle carrying the bowls was intercepted, and campaign pamphlets of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Prakash Kadam, along with a voters’ list, were found inside the vehicle. Based on this, More alleged that the vehicle had entered the ward with the intention of distributing inducements to voters.

More has lodged an official complaint with the police regarding the incident, following which an investigation is currently underway.

More and his son Rupesh are both contesting the PMC polls.

Similar Incident in Pimpri-Chinchwad

In a separate but similar case ahead of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation elections, the Flying Squad seized a truck carrying washing machines from Ganraj Colony in Rahatani. The action was carried out under the leadership of Election Decision Officer Anil Pawar of the ‘D’ Regional Office.

As many as 19 washing machines were seized after the Model Code of Conduct control room received a complaint on January 12 at 10:23 pm, alleging that washing machines were being distributed to voters in Ganraj Colony. Acting swiftly, the Flying Squad led by Rahul Nikam reached the spot and found a vehicle (registration number MH 14 KA 6330) carrying approximately 19 washing machines, which were subsequently confiscated.

