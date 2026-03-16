Heritage Walk Held In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Mark 360th Anniversary Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Visit | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 360th anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s visit to the city was commemorated with a heritage walk organised by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation and INTACH on Sunday.

History enthusiasts, researchers, students and Shiv Bhaktas participated in the event, which aimed to highlight the historical legacy of the city. A special musical tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was also presented during the programme.

According to historians, after the Treaty of Purandar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj travelled from Raigad Fort to Agra. During this journey, he halted at Aurangabad, now Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and stayed at the cantonment of Mirza Raja Jai Singh I in the Jaisinghpura area.

The heritage walk began from Makai Gate and concluded at Jaisinghpura. During the walk, participants visited several historically significant sites and were briefed about their background and importance.

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Historians Sanket Kulkarni and Aditya Waghmare guided the participants and shared insights about historical events and monuments associated with the city.

The musical troupe ‘Nadambari’ presented traditional performances as a tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Among those present at the event were Mayor Sameer Rajurkar, Leader of Opposition Abdul Sameer Sattar, Additional Municipal Commissioner Ranjeet Patil, Deputy Commissioner Ankush Pandhare, Assistant Commissioner Rutuja Patil, noted historian Dr Dulari Qureshi, and INTACH state coordinator Mukund Bhogale, along with Maya Vaidya and other dignitaries.

Mayor Rajurkar said the municipal corporation, in collaboration with INTACH, plans to organise more heritage walks throughout the year to help citizens understand the historical importance and heritage monuments of the city.