Here's How One Shout Of 'Thief, Thief' Helped Pune Rural Police Bust Six-Member Interstate Robbery Gang | Sourced

Pune: A shout of "thief, thief" by a man helped Pune Rural Police crack an interstate robbery gang and arrest all six of its members, who were allegedly preparing to commit a dacoity in the Otur police station limits. Police seized a country-made pistol, a live cartridge, sharp weapons, a stolen vehicle and other property collectively worth ₹14.87 lakh. The investigation also led to the detection of 20 serious criminal cases across Maharashtra and Telangana.

According to the police, the breakthrough came on July 12 after a stolen Bolero jeep (MH-17-AJ-3075), which had been stolen from Loni Pravara in Ahilyanagar district, was spotted near Kolwadi in Junnar taluka.

The vehicle was identified by Vighnesh Subhash Gholap, a relative of its owner. When Gholap confronted the occupants, an argument broke out. He then raised an alarm by shouting "thief, thief", prompting local villagers to rush to the spot. The villagers managed to overpower two of the accused after a brief scuffle, while the remaining four fled into the nearby hills.

After receiving information, teams from the Local Crime Branch (LCB) and Otur Police Station launched a search operation with the help of local residents. Following nearly six hours of combing the hilly terrain around Alme village, police traced and arrested the four absconding accused.

An FIR has been registered at Otur Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sonusing Kapoorsing Tak (30) of Hadapsar, Pune; Jilusing Shersing Dudhani (40) of Khopoli, Raigad; Karansing Gagansing Tak (27) of Parbhani; Pankajsing Kalusing Shiklagar alias Dudhani (40) of Ambernath; Papising alias Krishnasing Sahebsing Tak (18) of Parbhani; and Mangalsing Mayasing Dudhani (58) of Parbhani.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to their involvement in 20 criminal cases registered in Maharashtra and Telangana. These include two cases of dacoity, one attempted dacoity, two robbery cases, 13 house-breaking cases and two vehicle theft cases.

Police said the gang members are habitual offenders, with more than 50 serious criminal cases registered against them across Maharashtra, Telangana and other states.

During the operation, police recovered a country-made pistol, one live cartridge, sharp weapons, the stolen Bolero jeep and other incriminating material collectively valued at ₹14,87,820.

The accused have been produced before the court, and police are seeking their custody for further investigation.