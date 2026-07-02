Heavy Rain Exposes Civic Gaps In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Waterlogging Disrupts Traffic & Enters Homes | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday exposed shortcomings in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation's (CSMC) pre-monsoon preparations, with waterlogging reported from several parts of the city, traffic disrupted and water entering houses, shops and public buildings.

The rain began around 3 pm on Wednesday and intensified after 6.30 pm. Several roads were submerged, causing traffic congestion, particularly on Jalna Road. Knee-deep water was reported at Chetak Ghoda Chowk, while waterlogging was also witnessed near Kirti Mangal Karyalaya, Navjeevan Colony and other low-lying areas.

The fire department received multiple distress calls from the afternoon onwards and continued rescue and pumping operations late into the night. Teams removed a fallen tree behind Vivekananda College and responded to complaints of water entering residential societies, hospitals and other buildings across the city.

Water entered the underground parking area of Jai Durga Society in Vijayanagar, a house near Ashtavinayak Temple in New Hanumannagar, and the basement of a hospital near the CIDCO Community Hall in N-3. Water also accumulated on the road near Augustus Home in Ulkanagari.

Mayor Sameer Rajurkar and Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge monitored the situation from the Smart City's Command and Control Centre through CCTV cameras. They directed ward engineers to respond quickly to complaints and take immediate corrective measures.

The rain also exposed problems at the recently renovated Sant Eknath Rangmandir. Despite the civic body spending around ₹14 crore on its renovation and later handing over its operations to a private agency, the auditorium reportedly developed leaks again during the downpour.

At the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation headquarters, knee-deep water collected in the parking area, leaving several two-wheelers partially submerged. Employees and visitors faced difficulties retrieving their vehicles after office hours.

Following the widespread waterlogging, the municipal commissioner instructed officials to take measures to prevent similar situations during the remainder of the monsoon season.