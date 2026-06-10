Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: SMC Chief Warns Officials Of Action Over Monsoon-Related Accidents | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge has warned civic officials and employees that strict legal action will be taken if any accident occurs during the monsoon due to negligence in safety preparations.

During a review meeting on Tuesday, Yedge directed all departments to complete work related to open manholes, uncovered drains and other hazardous spots within the next four days. He said officers and employees responsible for such locations would be held accountable if any mishap takes place during the rainy season.

The commissioner conducted a zone-wise review of pre-monsoon works, including drain cleaning, road repairs and other safety measures. Officials informed him that around 90 per cent of drain-cleaning work has been completed. However, garbage continues to enter some drains even after cleaning.

Yedge also noted that several drainage chambers belonging to BSNL were without covers. He directed officials to write to BSNL and ensure that all such chambers are secured immediately.

He ordered the removal of torn flex banners and dangerous hoardings across the city. Structural audits of hoardings should be carried out and weakened structures must be removed without delay, he said. He also instructed officials to take immediate action against illegal hoardings.

Expressing concern over garbage being dumped into cleaned drains, Yedge asked officials to identify property owners in the affected areas and issue warnings. If the problem continues, strict action should be taken against those responsible, he said.

The commissioner further directed civic teams to ensure that drainage water does not flow into nullahs and ordered potholes and dangerous ditches to be filled using available municipal machinery to prevent accidents during the monsoon season.