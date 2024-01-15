Heavy Fog In North India Leads To Flight Cancellations At Pune Airport | File Photo

Flight cancellations at Pune Airport persisted on Monday as airlines suspended 12 flights connecting the city to various domestic destinations due to the prevailing cold wave and fog conditions in north India.

"All these are Indigo flights. The passengers have been duly informed by the airline. All other measures are being taken by the Airports Authority and Central Industrial Security Force," stated Pune Airport Director Santosh Dhoke.

The cancelled flights include 6E 6116 Jaipur to Pune, 6E 118 Lucknow to Pune, 6E 561 Chennai to Pune, 6E 2618 Delhi to Pune, 6E 5674 Delhi to Pune, 6E 681 Chandigarh to Pune, 6E 6117 Pune to Jaipur, 6E 335 Pune to Hyderabad, 6E 6745 Pune to Chennai, 6E 2418 Pune to Delhi, 6E 5203 Pune to Delhi, and 6E 242 Pune to Chandigarh.

On Sunday, 16 flights were cancelled, including 6E 2283 Delhi to Pune (Indigo), 6E 954 Chandigarh to Pune (Indigo), AI 857 Delhi to Pune (Air India), 6E 522 Ahmedabad to Pune (Indigo), 6E 183 Chennai to Pune (Indigo), 6E 5608 Delhi to Pune (Indigo), 6E 6095 Rajkot to Pune (Indigo), and 6E 202 Nagpur to Pune (Indigo), among others.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dense to very dense fog conditions for three more days in north India.