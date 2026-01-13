Healthcare Crisis Exposed: Newly Elected NCP Corporator Shahutai Kamble Dies After 1-Hour Search For Emergency Treatment In Latur |

Shocking news has emerged from Ahmedpur town in Latur district, where a newly elected corporator, Shahutai Kamble, tragically passed away due to a lack of timely medical treatment. The fact that a public representative had to wander around for an hour in the early morning hours searching for treatment has exposed the deplorable state of the healthcare system in Ahmedpur.

Shahutai Kamble was a newly elected corporator of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Early this morning, she suddenly experienced chest pain. Her relatives immediately took her for treatment. However, due to the early morning hour, they could not find a doctor in time, even after visiting several private hospitals in the city.

For a full hour, her relatives kept searching for treatment in the city. Finally, with no other option left, they took her to the government rural hospital. But by then, it was too late. Upon reaching the government hospital, she passed away even before treatment could begin. There is widespread regret that if she had received treatment just 15-20 minutes earlier, her life might have been saved.

Shahutai Kamble was a loyal worker of the Nationalist Congress Party. Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil himself took the initiative to give her a ticket and made special efforts to get her elected. Shahutai Kamble, who came from a middle-class family, was always seen actively working on the ground to address the problems of the citizens in her ward.

In the 2017 elections, Shahutai Kamble had lost by a narrow margin of just 12 votes against a wealthy opponent. Seeing her dedication and the trust the voters in her ward had in her, Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil took special interest and vowed to get Shahutai Kamble elected.

He frequently visited Ward Number Two during the campaign and ensured her victory. Upon receiving information about this incident, Babasaheb Patil expressed his profound grief. He expressed his feelings in these words, telling NDTV: “This is a huge personal blow for me and the party.”