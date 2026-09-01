Headmaster Sanjay Magare Honoured With Retirement Certificate Of Excellence | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sanjay Sudamrao Magare, headmaster of Dnyandeep Primary School, Prakash Nagar, CIDCO, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, run by the Dnyandeep Education Society, was honoured on the occasion of his retirement.

Magare was presented with a Retirement Certificate of Excellence (Sevapurti Sanmanpatra) by the Dnyandeep Education Society in recognition of his 34 years of service in the field of education. He was congratulated by the institution, teachers, staff, students and parents for his dedicated service. Magare secured benefits from various schemes for underprivileged and promising students.

The certificate, presented on Aug 31, 2026, conveyed best wishes for his future. The institution’s Board of Directors, along with its president and secretary, praised his contribution to education.