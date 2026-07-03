'Humein Aana Padega Duniya Mein Dobara': Event Performer Shares Another Unseen Video Of Ketan Agarwal Dancing Joyfully With Family

As the investigation into the murder of Ketan Agarwal continues, another unseen video from a family celebration has surfaced online, offering a glimpse into the victim's joyful personality weeks before his death.

The clip was shared by the singer who had performed at the family function attended by both Ketan Agarwal's and Siya Goyal's families over a month before the alleged murder. The performer captioned the emotional post, "Ketan Was Full Of Life."

Ketan Seen Dancing And Enjoying With Family

The video shows Ketan in traditional Indian attire a cream kurta paired with a patterned vest dancing enthusiastically with family members and friends inside a beautifully decorated banquet hall. Smiling throughout, he raises his hands to the music, waves at those around him and joins others in holding up a colourful dupatta as part of the festive celebrations. He looked dubilant while dancing to the famous Kishore Kumar-Sapna Mukherjee song 'Tera Saath Hai Kitna Pyaara..Tere Milan Ki Lagan Mein, Humein Aana Padega Duniya Mein Dobara'.

The video captures several candid moments of laughter, dancing and togetherness, reflecting Ketan's cheerful nature before tragedy struck.

Women Perform On Stage, Guests Join The Celebration

Other portions of the video show women dressed in sarees and lehengas singing into microphones on a small stage, while guests clap, dance and participate in the family festivities.

The caption and visuals have resonated with many on social media, with users remembering Ketan as someone who embraced every joyful moment with his loved ones.

Investigation Continues

Meanwhile, the investigation into Ketan Agarwal's murder remains underway. Pune Rural Police continue to examine digital evidence, CCTV footage and forensic findings as they build their case against the accused. Investigators are also relying on advanced digital forensic techniques, including AI-assisted gait analysis and recovery of deleted mobile data, as part of the ongoing probe.