'He Couldn't Bear The Loss': Ketan Agarwal's Grandfather Dies Days After Grandson's Murder, Says Family

The Agarwal family, already grieving the murder of 26-year-old Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, has suffered another devastating loss. Ketan's grandfather, 71-year-old Devichand Agarwal, died days after learning of his grandson's death. Speaking at the funeral, Ketan's uncle said the elderly man was unable to overcome the emotional trauma, leaving the family mourning two generations within just over two weeks.

'Within 17 Days, We Lost Both Of Them': Family Mourns Another Tragedy

The last rites of Devichand Agarwal, grandfather of murdered Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, were performed on Sunday amid an atmosphere of profound grief.

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Speaking after the funeral, Ketan's uncle, Kuldeep Agarwal, revealed that the emotional impact of Ketan's death proved too much for his father to bear.

"When my nephew passed away, it was such a massive shock to my father that he didn't tell anyone for 13 days, not until his cremation was done. Two days later, his health deteriorated, and he passed away. Within 17 days, both left us," Kuldeep said.

Grandfather's Health Worsened After Learning Of Ketan's Death

According to reports, the 71-year-old Devichand Agarwal suffered severe emotional distress after Ketan's death. His health deteriorated rapidly, and he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Family members said he had been deeply shaken by the tragedy and had repeatedly demanded strict punishment for those responsible for Ketan's death.

He later died following a cardiac arrest, adding another heartbreaking chapter to the family's ordeal.

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

Ketan Agarwal, a 26-year-old realtor from Pune, died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, 2026.

While the incident was initially treated as an accidental fall, investigators later alleged it was a planned murder.

Police claim Ketan's fiancée, Siya Goyal, conspired with her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, to push him off the fort. Both have since been arrested in connection with the case.

Investigation Continues

The high-profile case has remained under intense public scrutiny, with investigators carrying out crime scene recreations and seeking further forensic evidence.

Court proceedings have also included hearings on police custody and requests related to polygraph examinations as investigators attempt to establish the sequence of events leading to Ketan's death.

The case has attracted widespread attention on social media, where videos related to the investigation have gone viral, even as the Agarwal family continues to cope with successive personal tragedies.