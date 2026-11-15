‘Have They Come From Pakistan?’: Ramdas Athawale Slams Raj Thackeray Over Chhath Puja Opposition, Demands Action

Union MoS Ramdas Athawale (left) and MNS chief Raj Thackeray (right) | File

Pune: Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale has criticised Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray over his opposition to Chhath Puja celebrations in Mumbai.

While speaking to the media in Pune on Sunday, he urged the Maharashtra government to ignore the MNS's demand and grant permission for the festival.

Athawale also demanded action against Thackeray for opposing the celebrations. He said Hindi-speaking people from Bihar and other states are Indian citizens and should not be stopped from observing their religious traditions.

Questioning the MNS chief's position, Athawale said, “Hindi-speaking people are also citizens of our country. So, is it a good thing that you are opposing citizens of this country? Have they come from Pakistan?”

He said Chhath Puja is an important tradition among people from Bihar, who perform rituals near rivers and other water bodies. He pointed out that lakh of people from Bihar live in Mumbai and should be allowed to celebrate their festival.

Athawale Asks Maharashtra Government To Grant Permission

Athawale said opposing Chhath Puja was against the Constitution. He also cited the presence of people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in other parts of the country, saying they celebrate their festivals without facing such opposition.

He said, “Four lakh of our people from Maharashtra live in Delhi. A lakh to one-and-a-half lakh of our people live in Uttar Pradesh, and they celebrate their Diwali and every single festival of theirs there.”

Appealing to the Maharashtra government, Athawale said permission should be granted for Chhath Puja celebrations in Mumbai and that the government should not pay attention to Thackeray's demand.

Athawale Says Raj Thackeray Should Focus On Public Issues

Taking a dig at the MNS chief, Athawale described Thackeray as a good leader but said he often raises the wrong issues.

He said Thackeray should instead agitate over problems faced by ordinary people and work towards taking everyone along.

Athawale also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of instigating people across the country. He said Thackeray should avoid such politics and work towards bringing different communities together.

Background Of The Chhath Puja Controversy

The remarks come amid a political dispute over Chhath Puja celebrations at several locations in Mumbai, including Juhu Beach, Girgaon Chowpatty and Banganga Tank.

The MNS has raised concerns over pollution and environmental damage caused by large-scale celebrations at beaches and water bodies. The party has argued that similar environmental restrictions should apply to all festivals and suggested developing artificial ponds for Chhath Puja celebrations.

The issue has also reached the Bombay High Court, where organisers seeking permission to hold Chhath Puja at Girgaon Chowpatty were denied urgent relief.

The dispute has revived the long-standing political debate between the MNS and North Indian communities in Maharashtra. The party's opposition to what it describes as the political assertion of migrant communities dates back to its early years.