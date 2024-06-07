 Has Sharad Pawar's Grandnephew Yugendra Been Removed As Head Of Baramati Kustigir Parishad?
Yugendra is the son of Srinivas Pawar, who is the brother of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar

PTIUpdated: Friday, June 07, 2024, 03:44 PM IST
Has Sharad Pawar's Grandnephew Yugendra Been Removed As Head Of Baramati Kustigir Parishad? | X/@YSPawarSpeaks

Yugendra Pawar, grandnephew of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, on Thursday said he has not yet received any official communication about being removed as head of the wrestling body Baramati Kustigir Parishad.

He was replying to media reports which claimed he had been removed.

"I have not been issued any letter or told formally that I have been removed as the president of the body. I was told by some members who were present in the meeting that attempts are being made to remove me from the position," said Yugendra Pawar.

Yugendra is the son of Srinivas Pawar, who is the brother of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

While Yugendra had sided with the Sharad Pawar faction during the Lok Sabha polls, his father Srinivas had chided Ajit Pawar for fielding his wife Sunetra on Baramati seat.

Sunetra was defeated by sitting MP and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule by a huge margin.

Has Sharad Pawar's Grandnephew Yugendra Been Removed As Head Of Baramati Kustigir Parishad?

Has Sharad Pawar's Grandnephew Yugendra Been Removed As Head Of Baramati Kustigir Parishad?

