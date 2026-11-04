‘Hang The Accused Till Death’: Relatives Protest Outside Pune's Shivajinagar Court, Demand Justice For Payal Zambre | FPJ

Pune: Demanding strict punishment for those allegedly responsible for the death of Payal Zambre, her family members, relatives and villagers staged a protest outside the Shivajinagar District and Sessions Court on Wednesday. Raising slogans of ‘Justice for Payal’, the protesters demanded the death penalty for all those responsible and called for the judicial process to be expedited.

The protest was held when police brought the three arrested suspects to court. Holding placards featuring Payal's photograph and messages demanding justice, the protesters gathered outside the court premises and raised slogans against the alleged dowry harassment she had faced.

The protesters demanded the immediate arrest of Payal's sister-in-law, Akshata Zambre, who is currently absconding. They also urged lawyers not to represent the suspects and called for strict action against all those allegedly involved in harassing Payal.

Speaking to the media, Payal's brother, Rishikesh Pawar, appealed to Pune Police to arrest the absconding sister-in-law at the earliest.

"We want strict action against all those responsible. The police should arrest the absconding accused on priority, and justice should be delivered without delay," he said.

Social activist Ujjwala Gaud also condemned the incident, stating that this was not the first case of alleged dowry-related harassment reported in Pune. Questioning the lack of preventive measures, she said authorities must take concrete steps to protect women instead of waiting for another tragedy.

"Why should we wait for the next incident before taking action?" she asked, demanding stronger measures to prevent dowry harassment and ensure women's safety.

Police have arrested three suspects in the case: Payal's husband, Akshay Zambre; father-in-law, Arvind Zambre; and mother-in-law, Mangalsutra Zambre. Her sister-in-law, Akshata Zambre, remains absconding.