'Had To Visit Verification Centre Despite Disability': PwD Voters Flag SIR Difficulties In Pimpri-Chinchwad | File Pic (Representative Image)

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Several persons with disabilities (PwDs) in Pimpri-Chinchwad have alleged that the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls has become difficult due to the lack of door-to-door verification, forcing many to visit verification centres despite mobility challenges.

Although the voter verification drive is expected to include home visits for those unable to travel, complaints suggest that in several areas, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are instead asking voters to visit schools, public halls, and polling stations.

Problems Faced By PwDs…

The issue has particularly affected wheelchair users, bedridden citizens, visually and hearing-impaired voters, and those suffering from serious illnesses. Many have said it is physically impossible for them to travel for verification, raising concerns that eligible voters could face difficulties in retaining their names on the electoral roll.

Officials said BLOs often ask voters to visit nearby polling stations or public buildings to speed up the verification process and reduce the time required for field visits. However, disability rights advocates say this approach does not work for voters with limited mobility.

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‘Special Care Will Be Taken’

Deputy Commissioner and Voter Registration Officer for the Chinchwad Division, Sandeep Khot, said the administration will coordinate with Divyang Bhavan and disability organisations to identify voters with disabilities and conduct a special campaign for them.

“Information regarding voters with disabilities will be compiled in coordination with Divyang Bhavan and various disability organisations in the city. Based on this, a special campaign will be conducted to ensure the revision process is completed smoothly. Special care will be taken to ensure that no voter with a disability is left out,” Khot said.

PwD voters have also highlighted several other issues during the verification drive. They said many do not know who their BLO is, while some claimed that BLOs have not visited their homes. Others said they had to visit multiple centres to locate their names on the electoral roll. Some tenants also reported that their forms still carry old addresses. They further pointed out that there is no separate column for persons with disabilities in the application form.

‘No Special Facilities Were Available’

Citizens have demanded a dedicated verification campaign for PwD voters, separate teams for home visits, online submission of information, exclusive camps for disabled citizens in every division and a toll-free helpline to provide assistance.

Sangeeta Joshi, a voter with a disability, said she had shared her voter ID and other documents with BLOs but was still asked to visit the verification centre.

“I have a disability. I sent my voter ID and other details to the booth-level officers. Even so, I had to go to the camp site for the SIR process. There was a huge crowd at the centre, and no special facilities were available for disabled individuals,” she said.