Gulf War Disrupts Jalgaon Exports; Banana Prices Fall And Plastic Mat Shipments Halted

Jalgaon: After information came to light that some citizens of the Jalgaon district were stranded in Dubai and other countries due to the war-like situation abroad, the district's Guardian Minister, Gulabrao Patil, today learned detailed information from District Collector Rohan Ghuge. Meanwhile, the district's mat and banana exports have been hit by this war.

The district exports plastic mats and bananas on a large scale to Gulf countries. There was a huge demand for bananas and mats from Gulf countries in the backdrop of Ramadan. Mat manufacturers in Jalgaon city had prepared for export by producing to meet the demand. Now this export has stopped due to the war. In 2025, only six thousand containers of bananas were exported to Gulf countries.

Now, when 50 containers of bananas were exported, the boat had to turn back due to the war. 25 containers were planned for the next week. Bananas are perishable goods, so the banana producers will be affected. Due to a lack of demand, the price of bananas in the district has decreased by Rs 200. The demand for plastic mats from seven Gulf countries, while the finished goods cannot be exported, raises the question of where to store these goods, which is a question facing the producers.

The Guardian Minister instructed the district administration to immediately provide all necessary assistance to the citizens of the district who are stuck in the respective war-torn countries. He also directed that information should be collected from the relatives of the concerned citizens, and appropriate assistance and guidance should be provided to them.

While appealing to them to strictly follow all the instructions given by the Maharashtra government regarding safety in war-torn situations, he clarified that the citizens should not panic and should not believe in rumours. He also expressed confidence that the government is standing firmly behind them.

Under the guidance of District Collector Rohan Ghuge, the Disaster Management Department in the District Collector's Office is in constant contact with the Ministry Control Room. The ministry's control room has sent information about a total of 12 citizens from Jalgaon district to the government on the Google link created to collect information about citizens stranded abroad by the district. This includes 2 citizens from Chalisgaon and 10 from Jalgaon.