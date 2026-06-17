Gulf Tensions, Rising Fuel Costs Hit Nashik Air Connectivity; Goa And Hyderabad Flights Suspended For Two Months | Representative image

Nashik: Tensions in the Gulf region and rising Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices are impacting flight operations at Nashik Airport. Two major airlines, which hold a significant share of domestic air services, have decided to reduce flights to control costs. This will directly affect the residents of Nashik.

Starting from June 17, one morning flight each on the Goa and Hyderabad routes has been suspended for the next two months. A service on the Delhi route had already been discontinued earlier. Travellers commuting for business, tourism, and medical reasons now face fewer options.

Regular flights operate from Nashik Airport to major cities including Ahmedabad, Indore, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Goa, and Delhi. Previously, there were two daily flights each to Delhi and Hyderabad. The Delhi service, which had been halted, was expected to resume in July; however, rising ATF prices have increased the financial burden on the airlines.

Impact of Goa’s Tourism Season

Although Goa is a popular tourist destination, the tourism season there slows down starting in June. With a drop in tourist numbers and insufficient passenger volume, airlines find it financially unviable to operate flights that receive a lukewarm response. Consequently, the decision was made to temporarily suspend flights on routes with low seasonal demand.

Inconvenience to Businesspeople

Hyderabad, Delhi, and Bengaluru are key hubs for Nashik’s business community. Export-oriented businesses rely heavily on regular air services. The reduction in morning flights will make it difficult to plan one-day business trips.

Wider Impact

This is not an issue unique to Nashik alone. Airlines worldwide are under pressure due to rising ATF prices. Flight schedules are being altered in many locations; the suspension of morning flights from Nashik to Goa and Hyderabad is part of this trend.

The Nashik airport authorities and the respective airlines have informed passengers about the schedule changes. Passengers are advised to check the airlines' official websites or apps for information before travelling.