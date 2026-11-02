Gujarat Trader Loses Gold, Silver, Cash Worth ₹18 Lakh On Bus Journey To Jalna | AI-generated

Jalna: In a major theft incident, unidentified thieves allegedly stole a bag containing gold and silver jewellery and cash worth approximately ₹18 lakh from a trader who fell asleep while travelling to Jalna in a private bus. The incident came to light on Sunday, triggering concern in the city, police said.

The complainant, Amar Virendrabhai Lubhani (44), a resident of Mira Nagar in Rajkot, Gujarat, was travelling to Jalna for business purposes. During the journey between 7pm on October 31 and 4am on November 1, he reportedly fell into a deep sleep due to exhaustion. Taking advantage of the situation, unidentified thieves allegedly stole his bag containing valuables and cash.

The stolen property included 15 tolas of gold jewellery worth approximately ₹15 lakh, silver ornaments and cash. The total value of the stolen property is estimated at ₹18 lakh.

Upon waking up in the morning, Lubhani discovered that his bag was missing and immediately approached Sadar Bazar Police Station to lodge a complaint.

After receiving information about the incident, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Anant Kulkarni and Police Inspector Sandeep Bharti visited the spot and inspected the circumstances. PSI Sachin Sanap is conducting further investigation.

Police are examining CCTV footage and other evidence to identify and trace the accused.