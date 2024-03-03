Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil Enhances Healthcare In Jalgaon with New Ambulances And Upgraded Facilities In 102 Hospitals

Jalgaon Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil inaugurated healthcare facilities, including new ambulances and advanced equipment in 102 rural and urban hospitals in the district.

As part of an innovative initiative approved in the fiscal year 2023-24 under the district annual plan, 25 health facilities, including sub-district hospitals, rural hospitals, women's and children's hospitals, along with 77 health institutions under the district health officer Jalgaon, have undergone significant enhancements.

These improvements include the establishment of operation theaters, blood storage centers, and the acquisition of 27 essential machines aimed at fortifying healthcare services.

Patil conducted a thorough inspection of each machine to understand its functionality. He emphasised that these enhancements are crucial to eliminate resource shortages in sub-hospitals and rural healthcare facilities, ensuring that the last unit receives adequate health resources.

Highlighting the crucial role of ambulances in expediting patient care, Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil emphasised the significance of quality healthcare infrastructure in both urban and rural areas. The inauguration ceremony included the unveiling of eight new ambulances for enhanced health services in rural regions.

Expressing the need to eliminate resource shortages in sub-hospitals and rural healthcare facilities, Patil affirmed the commitment to fortify these institutions.

The addition of eight new ambulances, strategically stationed at Bodwad, Nahavi, Amalgaon, Pimpalgaon Hareshwar, Mehunbare, Bhadgaon, and Samaya hospitals, further enhances the district's health services in rural areas.

Patil flagged off these ambulances, ensuring improved accessibility to healthcare for residents.

Collector Ayush Prasad, Chief Executive Officer of Zila Parishad Ankit, District Surgeon Dr Kiran Patil, District Health Officer Dr Sachin Bhayekar, and Medical Officer were present.