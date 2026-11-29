Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan Directs Administration To Prepare For Drought In Nashik District | Sourced

Nashik: The administration must begin preparations immediately to tackle the possibility of drought in Nashik district and ensure that people do not face shortages of drinking water or fodder for livestock, State Water Resources Minister and Nashik District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan directed officials.

He stressed the need for comprehensive planning to ensure drinking water supply, employment opportunities for citizens, and adequate arrangements for fodder and drinking water for livestock. He was addressing a meeting of the District Planning Committee held at the District Collectorate.

Mahajan directed all government departments to work in coordination and remain fully prepared to deal with the anticipated drought situation. He instructed officers and employees to remain present at their respective headquarters and discharge their responsibilities effectively.

He also directed officials to complete approved works under the District Annual Plan within the stipulated time, maintain quality standards, expedite technical approvals, ensure uninterrupted electricity supply, maintain law and order, and resolve public grievances promptly.

Highlighting the Godavari rejuvenation initiatives, Mahajan said arrangements were being made to prevent untreated sewage from flowing directly into the river through sewage pipelines and treatment facilities. The administration aims to complete these works within the next four to five months and ensure the flow of clean water in the Godavari before the main Kumbh bathing occasions.

Treated water will be released into the river to provide devotees with a cleaner experience around Ramkund. He said the objective was not only to maintain the river’s flow throughout the year but also to prevent pollution.

Expressing confidence that several development projects in Nashik would be completed before the Kumbh Mela, he said the city’s transformation would attract national attention. He also highlighted the city’s greening initiative, stating that around 70,000 trees had been planted and were being nurtured through drip irrigation, with water and fertilisers supplied regularly.

School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse called for priority funding to improve infrastructure and educational facilities in schools run by local self-government bodies. He said coordinated efforts were necessary to improve school buildings, undertake repairs and provide essential facilities, particularly as these institutions cater to students from ordinary families. He also stressed that drought preparedness should include drinking water for people and livestock, fodder arrangements and employment under the Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Considering the possible situation over the next nine months, he urged all departments to begin advance planning. District Collector Ayush Prasad presented an overview of ongoing development projects, stating that works related to the Simhastha Kumbh Mela and the District Annual Plan had gained momentum and were positively impacting local industries, businesses and the district’s economy.

The meeting was attended by elected representatives, MPs, MLAs and senior district officials. Representatives also presented suggestions concerning development projects, public grievances and drought mitigation measures in their respective constituencies.