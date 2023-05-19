Green Invasion: Supriya Sule reviews water hyacinth removal work in Katraj Lake |

Baramati MP Supriya Sule recently visited Katraj Lake in Pune, a part of her Lok Sabha constituency, to assess the progress of ongoing water hyacinth removal work.

During her visit, she observed that almost 80 percent of the water hyacinth in the lake had been removed, with efforts underway to remove the remaining. This removal has resulted in a significant reduction in the mosquito population, much to the satisfaction of local residents, she added.

While acknowledging the positive outcome, Sule also highlighted the need to address pending sewage and other works in the area. She instructed the concerned authorities to expedite these pending tasks for the overall improvement of the lake and its surroundings.

Sule was accompanied by former corporators Yuvraj Beldare, Prakash Kadam, Dattatray Dhankawade, and NCP Khadakwasla city president Kaka Chavan during her visit.

Recently, to combat the mosquito population, the Pune Municipal Corporation conducted its first-ever mosquito control spraying using drones near Katraj Lake. The proliferation of water hyacinth in the lake had led to a significant increase in mosquitoes, posing a risk of vector-borne diseases for residents.

Supriya Sule had previously visited the site in March to review the progress of water hyacinth removal work. Residents in the vicinity have been facing various challenges due to the growth of water hyacinths.