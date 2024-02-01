 Gram Sevak Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe In Jalgaon District
According to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the complainant had applied for permission to build a warehouse on a farm in Pargaon, Chopra taluka, about a month and a half ago.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, February 01, 2024, 05:53 PM IST
article-image
In a recent development, Hemchandra Dattatray Sonwane (39), a Gram Sevak from Devgaon in Chopda tehsil of Jalgaon district, was apprehended by the Bribery Department while accepting a bribe of ₹5,000. A case has been registered against him at Adavad Police Station.

According to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the complainant had applied for permission to build a warehouse on a farm in Pargaon, Chopra taluka, about a month and a half ago. Initially, Gram sevak Sonawane granted permission for the construction. However, he later demanded a bribe of ₹7,500 from the complainant as a reward for his assistance.

On January 31, 2024, when the demand for a bribe was verified before the panch, the Gram Sevak was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 after a compromise.

Following this incident, a case has been registered at Adavad Police Station in Jalgaon district. The Anti-Corruption Bureau is actively investigating the matter, ensuring a thorough examination of the alleged bribery case.

article-image
