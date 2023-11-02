'Good Work': Netizens Appreciate Pimpri-Chinchwad Police For Finding Lost Mobile Phone Of Australian Citizen During New Zealand Vs South Africa Match |

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police found an Australian national's lost mobile phone during the New Zealand Vs South Africa match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune's Gahunje on Wednesday.



In a post, PCMC police said, "Pimpri-Chinchwad police searched and returned the lost mobile phone of an Australian citizen during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023." They also shared that the Australian citizen appreciated their team's efforts.



Meanwhile, netizens lauded the PCMC police for their commendable work. One Twitter user wrote, "I was at Gahunje stadium for today's match. The PCMC police are really doing a great job. Hats off to your efforts, especially in this sweltering heat!"

