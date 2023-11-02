 'Good Work': Netizens Appreciate Pimpri-Chinchwad Police For Finding Lost Mobile Phone Of Australian Citizen During New Zealand Vs South Africa Match
e-Paper Get App
HomePune'Good Work': Netizens Appreciate Pimpri-Chinchwad Police For Finding Lost Mobile Phone Of Australian Citizen During New Zealand Vs South Africa Match

'Good Work': Netizens Appreciate Pimpri-Chinchwad Police For Finding Lost Mobile Phone Of Australian Citizen During New Zealand Vs South Africa Match

PCMC police also shared that the Australian citizen appreciated their team's efforts

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 02, 2023, 05:44 PM IST
article-image
'Good Work': Netizens Appreciate Pimpri-Chinchwad Police For Finding Lost Mobile Phone Of Australian Citizen During New Zealand Vs South Africa Match |

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police found an Australian national's lost mobile phone during the New Zealand Vs South Africa match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune's Gahunje on Wednesday.

In a post, PCMC police said, "Pimpri-Chinchwad police searched and returned the lost mobile phone of an Australian citizen during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023." They also shared that the Australian citizen appreciated their team's efforts. 

Meanwhile, netizens lauded the PCMC police for their commendable work. One Twitter user wrote, "I was at Gahunje stadium for today's match. The PCMC police are really doing a great job. Hats off to your efforts, especially in this sweltering heat!"

Read Also
Pune: Man With Criminal Record Stabbed To Death In Wadgaonsheri, Personal Enmity Suspected
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Engineers Attend Road Safety Workshop; See Pics

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Engineers Attend Road Safety Workshop; See Pics

PHOTOS: 12 Must-Visit Places In Pune (Part 1)

PHOTOS: 12 Must-Visit Places In Pune (Part 1)

MHADA Pune Lottery 2023: 5,863 Affordable Homes, Over 73,000 Applications - Here's All You Need To...

MHADA Pune Lottery 2023: 5,863 Affordable Homes, Over 73,000 Applications - Here's All You Need To...

'Good Work': Netizens Appreciate Pimpri-Chinchwad Police For Finding Lost Mobile Phone Of Australian...

'Good Work': Netizens Appreciate Pimpri-Chinchwad Police For Finding Lost Mobile Phone Of Australian...

Pune: Call Or Text On THESE Numbers To Report Corruption In Government Offices

Pune: Call Or Text On THESE Numbers To Report Corruption In Government Offices