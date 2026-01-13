Good News! MPSC Increases Vacancies For Maharashtra Gazetted State Services Exam 2025 From 385 To 605 |

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has increased the number of posts for the Maharashtra Gazetted Combined Services Preliminary Examination 2025. The process will now be conducted for a total of 605 posts.

The MPSC provided this information through a corrigendum. The advertisement for the Maharashtra Gazetted Combined Services Preliminary Examination 2025 was published on March 18, and it initially included a total of 385 posts.

The advertisement had clarified that, "If a revised or additional requisition is received from the government, the number of posts and reservations may be increased or changed as per the instructions of the concerned government department. The relevant posts will be considered while finalising the preliminary examination results. If a requisition for a new service among the services included in the examination scheme is received from the government after the advertisement is published but before the preliminary examination results, the candidates will be given the option for the concerned service as per the corrigendum issued, in accordance with the original advertisement."

Against this backdrop, it has now been clarified that the process will be conducted for 605 posts, based on the additional and revised requisitions received from the government. These include four posts in the Police Deputy Superintendent/Assistant Police Commissioner cadre, 79 posts in the Assistant State Tax Commissioner cadre, one post of Labour Commissioner, two posts in the Skill Employment Entrepreneurship and Innovation Department Assistant Commissioner cadre, 21 posts in the Assistant Regional Transport Officer cadre, three posts of State Excise Superintendent, 11 posts in the Integrated Tribal Development Project Deputy Director/Project Officer cadre, three posts in the Section Officer cadre in the Mantralaya departments, 15 posts in the Assistant Block Development Officer cadre, one post in the State Excise Deputy Superintendent cadre, one post in the State Excise Assistant Commissioner cadre, four posts in the Assistant Project Officer/Research Officer cadre, and five posts in the Skill Employment Entrepreneurship and Innovation Guidance Officer cadre.

It has also been mentioned that the vacancies include 144 posts of Forest Ranger in the Forest Service, 28 posts of Assistant Executive Engineer in the Civil Engineering Service, 86 posts in the Assistant Engineer Grade 1 category, 182 posts in the Assistant Engineer Grade 2 category, and 11 posts in the Assistant Engineer Grade 2 category under the Public Works Department in the Electrical Engineering Service.

Candidates who have previously applied for the State Service Examination as per the advertisement will have their option considered for the increased/additional posts in the relevant service category if they are found eligible for these posts. It has also been clarified that any changes in the number of posts or reservations will be published from time to time.