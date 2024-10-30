 Good News! Indigo to Start Direct Flight on Pune-Dubai Route From November 22
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneGood News! Indigo to Start Direct Flight on Pune-Dubai Route From November 22

Good News! Indigo to Start Direct Flight on Pune-Dubai Route From November 22

With this new addition by IndiGo, the airline will now operate 383 average weekly flights out of Pune offering direct connectivity to over 25 destinations in India and two international destinations, the Gurugram-headquartered airline said in a statement.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 02:59 PM IST
article-image
Good News! Indigo to Start Direct Flight on Pune-Dubai Route From November 22 | Photo: Pexels

Domestic carrier IndiGo on Tuesday announced the launch of its second international flight from Pune in Maharashtra with the introduction of a daily direct service to Dubai from November 22.

With this new addition by IndiGo, the airline will now operate 383 average weekly flights out of Pune offering direct connectivity to over 25 destinations in India and two international destinations, the Gurugram-headquartered airline said in a statement.

This new route will enhance IndiGo's international network from Pune by providing direct connectivity to one of the most sought-after tourist and business destinations for Indian travellers in the UAE, it said.

Read Also
FLY91 Launches Daily Flights from Pune to Goa and Jalgaon: Check Details Here
article-image

The daily connectivity between Pune and Dubai will enhance accessibility between the two cities and introduce new avenues for business and job opportunities for travelers, IndiGo said.

FPJ Shorts
Ayushman Bharat Yojana Row: 'Delhi Govt's Healthcare Model Is Not Limited To 5 Lakhs,' Says Former CM & AAP's Chief Convenor Arvind Kejriwal
Ayushman Bharat Yojana Row: 'Delhi Govt's Healthcare Model Is Not Limited To 5 Lakhs,' Says Former CM & AAP's Chief Convenor Arvind Kejriwal
CBSE CTET 2024: Admit Cards To Be Released Soon; Check Details
CBSE CTET 2024: Admit Cards To Be Released Soon; Check Details
Viral Video: Woman Finds Series Of ₹500 Notes Hidden Inside Her Birthday Cake
Viral Video: Woman Finds Series Of ₹500 Notes Hidden Inside Her Birthday Cake
Delhi CM Atishi Approves 'Anywhere Registration' Policy; Here's What You Need To Know
Delhi CM Atishi Approves 'Anywhere Registration' Policy; Here's What You Need To Know

"With the introduction of these flights, IndiGo will now operate over 100 weekly, direct, flights to Dubai from 13 cities in India, and now offers a wide choice of more than 225 weekly flights into the UAE from 18 cities in India," said Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo.

The airline has already announced a flight to Bangkok from Pune.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Good News! Indigo to Start Direct Flight on Pune-Dubai Route From November 22

Good News! Indigo to Start Direct Flight on Pune-Dubai Route From November 22

Maharashtra Election 2024: 205 Nominations Filed in Aurangabad; Top 3 Candidates' Net Worth Exceeds...

Maharashtra Election 2024: 205 Nominations Filed in Aurangabad; Top 3 Candidates' Net Worth Exceeds...

Satara: Sahyadri Tiger Reserve Holds Successful Butterfly Survey, Records 122 Species; Now You Can...

Satara: Sahyadri Tiger Reserve Holds Successful Butterfly Survey, Records 122 Species; Now You Can...

Lokmanya Open Golf Championship Held at Pune Golf Club

Lokmanya Open Golf Championship Held at Pune Golf Club

Pune: PMC Urges Citizens To Avoid Bursting Firecrackers, Opt For Eco-Friendly Decorations This...

Pune: PMC Urges Citizens To Avoid Bursting Firecrackers, Opt For Eco-Friendly Decorations This...