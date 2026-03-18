Good News For Punekars: Mundhwa-Kharadi Commute To Get Major Boost As Flyover With Metro Link Gets Nod | Anand Chaini

To improve traffic flow in Pune's eastern parts, the Standing Committee has approved the construction of a flyover at Mahatma Phule Chowk on the busy Mundhwa–Keshavnagar to Kharadi Bypass stretch. The project stands out for its integrated design, as it will also accommodate a proposed metro corridor, offering a long-term solution to rising congestion.



Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale said the flyover will be 1,080 metres in length, including a 796-metre main bridge. Approach roads measuring 136 metres on the Kharadi side and 148 metres on the Mundhwa side will be developed to ensure smoother connectivity. The structure will be 16 metres wide, with balanced carriageways on both sides.





A total of 36 piers will support the flyover, of which 28 will be constructed along the road and eight within the riverbed. The project has been cleared at an estimated cost of Rs 126.63 crore, inclusive of GST, royalty charges and quality control provisions.



Highlighting the project’s importance, officials said that integrating a metro corridor reflects a forward-looking approach to urban mobility. With metro ridership steadily increasing in Pune, expansion plans are being prioritised by both the central and state governments. The proposed Magarpatta–Kharadi metro route will run along this stretch, with the flyover designed as a double-decker structure with vehicles plying on the lower level and the metro operating above.





The project will be executed in coordination with MahaMetro, ensuring alignment with future transit plans. Once completed, it is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion in Mundhwa, Keshavnagar, Kharadi and adjoining areas, which have witnessed rapid residential and commercial growth in recent years.



As per directions from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the construction is targeted for completion within two years, excluding the monsoon period. The project is being seen as a crucial step towards strengthening Pune’s infrastructure and improving the daily commute for thousands of residents.