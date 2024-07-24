Good News For Punekars: Khadakwasla Dam Filled to 100% Capacity, Water Released Following Heavy Rain in Catchment Area; Punekars on Riverbank on Alert |

Months after facing the looming threat of water cuts, Punekars can finally sigh with relief as the Khadakwasla dam, which provides water to the city, has filled to 100 per cent capacity and overflowed on Wednesday.

At 7 am today, a discharge of 9,416 cusecs of water was started from the dam into the riverbed. "Citizens of riverside villages should take precautions," stated the Executive Engineer of the Khadakwasla Irrigation Department. Meanwhile, the Shivane bridge went underwater following the release of water.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Authorities have informed that further changes to the discharge rate may be made as necessary, depending on rainfall levels and inflow. Residents should remain vigilant. The Khadakwasla cluster, which includes Panshet, Warasgaon, and Temghar dams, provides water to the city.