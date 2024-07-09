 Good News For Punekars! Khadakwasla Cluster Dams Reaches to 25% Water Level
Pune city receives its water supply from four dams: Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon, and Temghar.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, July 09, 2024, 04:37 PM IST
article-image
Good News For Punekars! Khadakwasla Cluster Dams Reaches to 25% Water Level | File Photo

With Pune district receiving good rainfall in the ghats, especially in the dam catchment areas, water storage in the four dams under the Khadakwasla cluster has increased.

The water level in the dams has increased by almost two TMC (thousand million cubic feet), sufficient to supply Pune for one and a half to two months. As of today, 7.29 TMC, or 25 per cent of the total storage capacity, has been achieved compared to last year.

Pune city receives its water supply from four dams: Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon, and Temghar. With June being unusually dry, there was initially only enough water stored in these dams to meet the city's needs for a month. However, since early July, continuous rainfall has been observed in the catchment areas. Khadakwasla dam, located close to the city, has seen consistent rainfall, and the catchment areas of the other three dams have also received significant precipitation.

As of Sunday evening, the total water storage across all four dams reached 7.29 TMC which is 25 per cent of the total capacity. With sporadic rains continuing overnight on Sunday and throughout Monday, the water level increased. Last year, the dams had stored 6.96 TMC (23.89 per cent) of water by this time.

