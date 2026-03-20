Good News For Punekars: 12 Stations On Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro Line To Open By May 2026 | File Photo

In good news for Punekars, the first phase of the Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro Line will open in May 2026. In the first phase, 12 stations will be opened to the public, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) said in a release on Friday.

Following directives from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to operate on a mission mode, PMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Abhijit Chaudhari conducted an extensive on-ground inspection of the 23.2-km elevated corridor on Thursday.

“Our immediate target is to complete the first phase of 12 stations by May 2026. I have issued strict instructions to the contracting agencies to accelerate the pace without compromising on safety or construction quality,” Dr Chaudhari stated.

The inspection, which covered all 23 proposed stations, was attended by PMRDA Chief Engineer Rinaj Pathan and Anil Kumar Saini, CEO of Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PITCMRL).

The project, which is India’s first metro developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model involving the Tata Group (TRIL) and Siemens, is now 94.20% complete, PMRDA stated in the release.

It added that signalling tests are currently underway, and critical inspections by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) have been finalised.

Once operational, the Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar line is expected to provide massive relief to thousands of IT professionals, reducing the commute between the city centre and the IT hub to a matter of minutes and significantly decongesting road traffic on the Ganeshkhind and Hinjawadi stretches.

PROJECT AT A GLANCE

Model: First PPP Metro in India

Route: Maan-Hinjawadi to Shivajinagar (23.2 km)

Estimated Cost: ₹8,313 crore

Current Progress: 94.20%