 Good News For Pune: Sky Bus Integration With Metro Set To Ease Commute To Hinjawadi IT Park
Good News For Pune: Sky Bus Integration With Metro Set To Ease Commute To Hinjawadi IT Park

Good News For Pune: Sky Bus Integration With Metro Set To Ease Commute To Hinjawadi IT Park

This integration aims to reduce private vehicle dependency, alleviate traffic congestion, and decrease pollution, providing a sustainable transportation alternative for commuters

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, February 09, 2024, 04:30 PM IST
Good News For Pune: Sky Bus Integration With Metro Set To Ease Commute To Hinjawadi IT Park | Representative Image

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the integration of Sky Bus with Pune’s metro lines to ease the commute to Hinjawadi IT Park during an event in the Pune Cantonment area. This integration aims to reduce private vehicle dependency, alleviate traffic congestion, and decrease pollution, providing a sustainable transportation alternative for commuters, he said.

Fadnavis also provided an update on the Pune Ring Road Project, stating that 80% of the land acquisition has been completed. He said that this will create opportunities for development in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) areas, generating an economy of ₹2.5 lakh crore.

Furthermore, he highlighted ongoing development schemes such as 24x7 water supply aimed at enhancing Pune's infrastructure. He also mentioned the implementation of the country's first fleet of electric buses through Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML), with this model being adopted in various cities nationwide. Additionally, he emphasised that Pune's metro work is going on at a rapidly.

article-image

