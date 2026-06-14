Godavari River Pollution In Nashik? Dead Fish Found In Large Numbers | Sourced

Nashik: A large number of dead fish have accumulated in the Godapark area of Nashik, causing a foul smell to spread across the vicinity and triggering anger among local residents.

The situation has developed in the stretch between Ramwadi Bridge and Holkar Bridge and has raised concerns about possible health hazards if immediate action is not taken.

The heap of dead fish floating along the riverbank and trapped near the shoreline has become a major nuisance for people living nearby. A significant number of citizens visit the walkway adjacent to Godapark every morning and evening for walks and exercise.

However, due to the unbearable stench emanating from the decomposing fish, many walkers have been seen covering their noses and mouths with handkerchiefs while passing through the area.

Residents have also expressed concern over the lack of timely intervention by the authorities. Many fear that the decaying fish could contaminate the surrounding environment and create conditions conducive to the spread of infectious diseases, especially during the monsoon season.

Social activist Dattu Bodke has urged the Nashik Municipal Corporation's health department to take immediate action by removing the dead fish, cleaning the affected riverbed, and ensuring proper sanitation measures.

Citizens have demanded swift action to prevent further deterioration of the situation and restore cleanliness in the area.