Give Momentum To Ambitious Projects In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Devendra Fadnavis |

In a review meeting held on Thursday in Mumbai regarding various projects related to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, the deputy chief minister of the state, Devendra Fadnavis, reportedly directed the officials to “give momentum to the ambitious projects in the district including the Floating Solar Project at Jayakwadi Dam."

Fadnavis said, "Varoius projects need urgent attention and we need to begin those sooner, some of which also include, International Convention Centre at Delhi- Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) and Waluj to Shendra over the bridge."

The meeting was held in presence of the Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad where many other ongoing projects in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar were reviewed.

Fadnavis also took review of development works

Fadnavis also reviewed the city's development works and issued directives to the officers accordingly.

Fadnavis also said that an agreement will be accomplished between the state government and NTPC for establishing a 1,200 Megawatt Floating Solar project at Jayakwadi. For the same, a survey about the bird sanctuary and environment needs to be completed and the repost should be sent to the state government soon. This will be shared with the union government for further permissions related to the project.

Considering the rapid development in the city and the increased traffic congestion, the work of establishing an overbridge from Waluj MIDC to Shendra Industrial area too needs to be completed soon, Fadnavis concluded.

The meeting was attended by many officials including, principal secretary of the energy department Abha Shukla, principal secretary, forest department Venugopal Reddy, principal secretary, environment and atmospheric changes Praveen Darade, principal secretary, industry Dr Harshdeep Kamble, secretary deputy chief minister office Dr Shrikar Pardeshi, managing director Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) Lokesh Chandra, managing director Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd (MSETCL) Sanjeevkumar, managing director National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Gurudeep Singh.