Girl Falls in Love with Best Friend Pretending to Be a Guy From Fake Instagram Account, Kills Herself After Fake News of His Death | Photo Credit: Pixabay

A prank led to the tragic death of a young girl in Satara's Koregaon Police Station limits. A young woman created a fake Instagram account in the name of a boy to prank her friend. However, the friend fell in love with the fictitious youth. After she started insisting on meeting, the prankster then sent a false message from another fake account, claiming that the said guy killed himself. Devastated by this, the girl who had fallen in love with the fictitious boy took her own life. When the deceased girl's family discovered the truth through her mobile chat, they informed the police, leading to the arrest of the suspect girl responsible for the prank.

Account was created by her best friend

A twenty-four-year-old girl from a village within the limits of Wathar Station, Koregaon Police Station in Satara, and a girl from another village were close friends. The girl from the other village created a fake Instagram account in the name of Manish as a prank and sent a friend request to her friend, who accepted it. They began communicating through the fake account, and the deceased fell in love with "Manish."

The prankster, seeing her friend's insistence on meeting "Manish," created another fake account in the name of "Shivam Patil." Through these accounts, "Shivam Patil" claimed to be Manish's father and falsely informed the victim that Manish had died, even sending fake photos of his supposed treatment in the hospital. Believing these lies, the girl hanged herself on June 12. The incident was initially reported as a sudden death at Wathar Station police station.

Family finds out after checking her mobile

After the girl's death, her family members checked her mobile chat and uncovered the truth. They informed the Wathar police, who then sought Instagram messages and other related information from the Satara cyber police and cyber experts. The police arrested the girl responsible for the prank, recognising the role her actions played in the victim's death. The Satara cyber team, along with Assistant Police Inspector Avinash Mane, Sub-Inspector Satav, Bhosle, and police personnel Chavan, Deshmukh, and Ithape of Wathar Police Station, revealed this incident.