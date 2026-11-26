'Gen Z Discontent Could Be A Time Bomb': ADGP Krishna Prakash Warns Of Future Risks Without Jobs And Guidance |

Jalgaon: There are varying perspectives in society regarding 'Gen Z,' but this generation is the one that will shape the future of the nation. Therefore, they must be provided with the right direction, knowledge, and employment opportunities in a timely manner. Otherwise, the discontent that could arise within this generation would be no less dangerous than a 'time bomb,' stated Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Krishna Prakash. He was speaking on Wednesday evening at the 19th distribution ceremony of the 'Matoshree Premabai Jain Higher Education Scholarship,' organized by the SDCD (Suresh Dada Jain Foundation).

Also Watch:

Krishna Prakash noted that there are many examples of students who, thanks to such scholarship schemes, have gone on to become 'nation-builders.' Recognizing students' dreams and their modest needs early on, and providing them with timely support, can transform their futures. He expressed his confidence that the SDCD, through the efforts of Suresh Dada Jain, is doing exactly that. Speaking on the occasion, former minister Suresh Dada Jain remarked that education has become expensive in the current era, making it unaffordable for the common person. The SDCD was established to ensure that such underprivileged students have access to education. Suresh Dada highlighted that many students who completed their education with the help of these scholarships are now standing firmly on their own feet—and, notably, are now coming forward to support the education of other needy students.

The event was attended by Member of Parliament Ujwal Nikam, Chairman of the Jain Group of Industries Ashok Jain, and former Vice-Chancellor of North Maharashtra University, Dr. K. B. Patil. Ratnabhabhi Jain, President of S. D. Seed, and Working President Meenakshi Jain were present, along with educationist Nilkanth Gaikwad, several other dignitaries, and a large number of students.