Gate Claims The Life Of A Young Child In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Still Action Awaited | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: It is alleged that an encroachment was made in the Dinde Udyog Bhavan area of the Waluj MIDC by installing an unauthorised iron gate directly on the road. This heavy gate fell onto seven-year-old Pratik Satish Jaybhaye, resulting in his death, three months back.

Satish Jaybhaye, the father of the deceased child, has alleged that no action has been taken against the encroachment in question, even three months after the incident that occurred on August 29, 2026. Notably, this encroachment is also causing difficulties for local entrepreneurs.

This heavy gate has been erected on a public-use road, adjacent to units 60 and 61 on plot D-51 in Dinde Udyog Bhavan. Satish Jaybhaye has alleged that the gate was built by encroaching upon a space measuring approximately 15 by 45 metres, an area intended as a setback, effectively placing the structure directly on the road.

Lacking proper support, the gate collapsed and fell onto Pratik’s head. He died in this accident. A case of accidental death has been registered with the police. Satish Jaybhaye has submitted a written statement regarding this to the Executive Engineer of the MIDC’s Civil Engineering Department.

Victim’s father Satish Jaybhaye said that a gate had been installed in an unsafe manner, encroaching upon the road. My seven-year-old son met a tragic death when this very gate fell on him. Even after this incident, neither the MIDC nor the police administration has taken any concrete action.

Zilla Parishad Finance and Construction Committee Chairman Sachin Garad said that following the incident, we visited the site to conduct an inspection. We also demanded that the police administration take action. In accordance with MIDC regulations, the entire area should be inspected, and all unauthorised encroachments must be removed.

"I do not have information about this matter at present. I took charge only two days ago. I will look into it and provide an update," stated Arun Pawar, Deputy Engineer at MIDC.