Gas Cylinder Shortage Hits Jalgaon’s Gold Industry; Jewellery Manufacturing Comes To A Halt | Representative Image

Jalgaon: The impact of the ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States is now being felt across several industries in Jalgaon. In this city, widely known for its thriving gold trade, the work of artisans engaged in crafting gold jewellery has nearly come to a halt due to a severe shortage of commercial gas cylinders.

Jalgaon is often referred to as the “City of Gold.” The city enjoys a nationwide reputation for its gold jewellery, attracting buyers from across the country. On average, nearly five kilograms of gold jewellery are crafted daily in the city. Artisans rely heavily on commercial gas cylinders for the manufacturing process, as gas is essential for melting, shaping and soldering jewellery.

However, due to the current shortage of commercial gas cylinders, production has dropped drastically. According to industry sources, not even half a kilogram of jewellery is being produced at present. Once the limited gas stock available with workshops is exhausted, production is expected to stop completely.

The crisis has struck at a particularly difficult time, as the wedding season has significantly increased demand for jewellery. With gas supplies disrupted, many jewellers are unable to fulfil pending orders, forcing several gold artisans to suspend their work.

Jalgaon is home to more than a thousand jewellery artisans, many of whom have migrated from other states to work in the city’s gold industry. Their meals are usually arranged by jewellery establishments through a communal mess system. However, the gas shortage has also affected cooking fuel, creating difficulties even in preparing daily meals for these workers.

The shortage has also impacted other sectors. Several industrial units located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) estate in Jalgaon have been affected. Around 15 to 20 coating units operating in the industrial area have reportedly shut down due to the lack of gas cylinders.

The welding industry has also suffered disruptions, while the catering sector is facing challenges as well. Caterers are currently accepting orders for small-scale functions, but for large events, they are asking clients to arrange gas cylinders themselves due to the shortage.

Industry representatives say that unless gas supplies are restored soon, the disruption could further impact production, employment and local businesses in Jalgaon.